14th China-Northeast Asia Expo and 12th Northeast Asia Cooperation High-Level Forum: Strengthening Regional Cooperation for Future Development

The 14th China-Northeast Asia Expo and the 12th Northeast Asia Cooperation High-Level Forum were successfully held at the International Conference Center of Changchun International Convention and Exhibition Center. The five-day exhibition, with the theme “Building Northeast Asia Together, Cooperating for the Future,” showcased the deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Northeast Asian countries.

The expo saw a record number of participants, with over 20,000 merchants from 123 countries and regions attending offline. Notably, 58 of the world‘s top 500 companies and 12 of China‘s top 500 companies were among the exhibitors. The exhibition featured 29 conferences, forums, and activities, emphasizing communication and consensus building.

The exhibition also adopted an integrated form of “physical exhibition + cloud exhibition,” with the main venue covering 70,000 square meters and the sub-venue covering 25,000 square meters. More than 60,000 products were displayed, and the number of exhibitors and institutions reached 1,006, a new high for the event. The exhibition focused on ecological energy, green development, digital leadership, and smart empowerment.

In terms of project investment, the expo saw a significant increase, with 99 international and domestic cooperation projects signed, totaling 84.475 billion yuan. Among them, 59 projects exceeded 100 million yuan, 18 projects exceeded 500 million yuan, 18 projects exceeded 1 billion yuan, and 4 projects exceeded 5 billion yuan.

The expo also highlighted high-tech products with a specific focus on optoelectronic information, intelligent manufacturing, medicine and health, modern agriculture, new materials, and new energy. Launches and demonstrations from companies such as Changguang Satellite, Changguang Chenpu Technology, Baike Biology, Anrete Biology, Jilin Chemical Fiber, and Sanyou Intelligent Manufacturing showcased the province’s achievements in technological innovation.

The exhibition also featured immersive demonstrations of advanced domestic new energy vehicles, drone performances, and artificial intelligence technologies. The participants expressed their commitment to continue leveraging technology to empower various industries and contribute to the high-quality development of Jilin Province.

The Northeast Asia Expo served as a platform to promote exchanges and cooperation, showcasing Jilin’s strengths and achievements to the world. The organizers hope to create a never-ending Northeast Asia Expo on the world stage, allowing Jilin to go global and promoting mutual development.

