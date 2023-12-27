15 dead: balance of 59 accidents during Christmas

15 deaths were reported by the authorities as a result of 59 accidents during the Bavidad festivities.

Reports say that on December 24 alone, 59 roads were registered and five people died as a result of them. Since Saturday, 15 people have died according to the National Police.

The director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, indicated that this year the numbers were lower than in 2022. The mishaps caused the death of five people and injuries to 47. “The numbers are very eloquent,” he said during a press conference.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 24, a man and a woman lost their lives after the car they were traveling in overturned at kilometer 20 of the Pan-American highway, on the lane that leads from Cojutepeque to San Martín.

Another person died in San Miguel when the driver hit a vehicle on South Roosevelt Avenue in the aforementioned eastern city. The motorist of the crashed car suffered serious injuries, according to the PNC.

While on Saturday, at least six people lost their lives and more than 40 were injured in different traffic accidents that occurred in different parts of El Salvador.

The first accident occurred in the early hours of the morning, in the Los Guevaritas hamlet, Chalatenango, leaving four people dead, the PNC reported.

The victims were traveling on a route 126 bus that overturned on the edge of the street to La Laguna, in the aforementioned municipality. Cruz Verde reported that 30 people were injured.

Another accident occurred in the La Concordia canton of Jiquilisco, Usulután, where a motorcycle taxi collided head-on with a sugarcane harrow. The two people who were traveling in the motorcycle taxi died.

Likewise, four motorcyclists were injured in two more accidents that occurred at kilometer 14 of the Pan-American highway and the Oro highway, respectively.

On the same night of the 23rd, at least eight passengers of a minibus and four police officers were treated after the collision between the first vehicle and a patrol car on Alameda Juan Pablo II and Avenida España, in San Salvador, according to the report. of Rescue Commands.

Also, at kilometer 17 of the highway to Comalapa, one more person died, authorities reported.

An unidentified person died on the morning of Monday, December 25, in a traffic accident at kilometer 41.5 of the Litoral Highway. According to the Police, the deceased lost control of the car and left the road.

Likewise, the Armed Forces indicated that 3 people were injured in an accident that occurred at kilometer 76, Pan-American Highway, in Chalchuapa. The victims were taken to a care center.

Yesterday morning another incident was reported on the highway to Comalapa, near Olocuilta, although the authorities did not provide details about the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries. The Red Cross reported one more accident at the entrance to the Petacones canton, the old highway to Mariona. First responders treated the injured at the scene.

From January to December 24, the National Road Safety Observatory (ONASEVI) recorded at least 1,229 deaths due to road accidents and 10,795 injuries.

Meanwhile, Civil Protection registers 17 people arrested for dangerous driving during the Christmas holiday period; They were 10 more than last year for this same period. And this Monday, the PNC reported the arrest of four men for the aforementioned crime