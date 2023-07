In the study conducted by the teams of the Provincial Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch, it was determined that there were illegal electronic cigarettes in a truck that entered the country. The police stopped and searched the TIR used by MY with the operation called ‘Pehlivan 22’. In the search, 25 thousand electronic cigarettes with a market value of 15 million liras were seized. Illegal cigarettes were confiscated, driver MY, […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook