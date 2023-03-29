MOBILITY. The restructuring of surface bus routes and frequencies is essential to take passengers to the Quito Metro.

One of the measures adopted by the Mobility Secretariat is to modify 22 routes. The restructuring of routes and frequencies is still pending and time is ticking to inaugurate the Metro.

Tamara Andrade lives in the San Cristobal neighborhoodin the Cotocollao sector, in the north of Quito. Every day he walks near 20 minutes to go to the public transport stop. “If I stay on a bus, I have to wait more than 15 minutes, but I already have seen the schedules,” he says.

Your neighborhood belongs to 15% of those who suffer from the lack of public transport, in the capital. In total, Quito has 1,300 neighborhoods, that is, 197 are outside the bus routes.

The mayors of Augusto Barrera, Mauricio Rodas, Jorge Yunda and Santiago Guarderas left pending the task of restructuring the routes and frequencies of urban buses. This process allows that surface buses connect with the Quito Metro.

Andrade says that the time it takes to walk to find a bus is significant. “It’s about 40 minutes a day. That inequality should not exist in a city like Quito.”

In Carcelén Bajo, in the north, there is a similar problem, although with a solution that represents an extra cost. “We have taxi routes”, says Édgar Gómez.

Normally, in neighborhoods where the bus does not directly arrive, the taxi routes – which carry four people – started charging 25 cents per passenger, then rose to 50 cents. “In a pinch they get paid one or two dollars,” says Gómez, whose job is on Avenida Coruña, 15.8 kilometers away, which is between 45 and 50 minutes away. “Add the time it takes to walk or wait for the taxi route to complete the four passengers.”

Changes in 22 routes

The Quito Mobility Secretariat announced which modified 22 urban bus routes that operate throughout the city.

This – according to the entity – makes it possible to expand the public transport service. “The measure benefits more than 300,000 people” from Turubamba, Llano Chico, Cocotog, Píntag and those who live in Calderón, La Ecuatoriana, Guamaní, Conocoto, Manuela Sáenz, El Quinche, La Argelia, El Condado and Alangasí.

This would be a first step in the ‘Public transport surface operation plan’ that “seeks to bring transportation to the most remote sectors of the city.”

“We must also take into account the implementation of new circuits, such as: Terminal Ofelia – Terminal El Labrador, through the North Central Corridor; and, Terminal Quitumbe – La Magdalena, through the South Western Corridor,” says the Ministry of Mobility.

All these projects seek to integrate the surface system, as soon as possible, with the Quito Metro, whose operation date has changed again. (AVV)

April 15, the new date for the commercial operation of El Metro

April 15, 2023 will be the date on which the Quito Metro finally operates commercially.

Santiago Guarderasmayor of Quito, said on March 20: “I have already been confirmed, including the operator. As of April 15, we definitively begin with a paid operation of the Quito Metro”.

At the moment, the Quito Metro company and the transition teams of Mayor Guarderas and the incoming mayor, Pabel Muñoz, have held meetings. Muñoz pointed out that he still cannot advance if, after being inaugurated (on May 14, 2023), he will change managers. The optimal thing – he said – would be to have a team made up of its own, but we will have to see.

Initially, the time slot of El Metro would be: 07:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 19:00”. It will then operate full time.

