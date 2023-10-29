15 People Shot at Halloween Party on Chicago’s West Side, Suspect in Custody: Police

Mass Shooting at Halloween Party on Chicago’s West Side Leaves 15 Injured

Chicago, Illinois (CNN) – A Halloween party on Chicago’s West Side turned into a horrifying scene when at least 15 people were shot early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The CPD received a report of shots fired shortly after 1:00 a.m. local time and upon arrival, officers witnessed a man allegedly firing a gun at the gathering, CPD officials said. The Halloween party, described as a large event, was hosted on the West Side, according to CNN affiliate WLS.

In an official statement, the CPD stated, “Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the area approached and observed an unknown male shooting at the location where a meeting was taking place. The attacker fled on foot and was taken into custody by officers who responded a short distance away.”

Law enforcement officials were able to detain the alleged shooter, who was found in possession of a firearm. He is currently being held for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Of the 15 victims, six were women and nine were men, with ages ranging from 26 to 53 years old, according to the CPD. One 26-year-old woman sustained critical injuries after being shot in the left hip and right buttock. She was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital for immediate medical attention. Another 48-year-old man also suffered critical injuries, sustaining three gunshot wounds to the hip and thighs. He was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Additional individuals, who were in good condition, were transported to nearby hospitals for further evaluation and care, authorities confirmed.

Detectives from the Area Four division are actively investigating the incident, but as of now, there is no additional information available. Officials are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward and assist the police in their ongoing efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families.

This alarming incident adds to the growing number of mass shootings in Chicago, particularly highlighting the urgent need for stricter gun control measures and enhanced community safety initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

X

