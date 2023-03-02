Worms. 15-year-old Shabnam Barathi dating Worms has been missing since February 24. As the police announced, she left her place of residence in Worms around 2 p.m. She said to her parents that she wanted to take the train to Frankfurt am Main to get engaged to a friend. The girlfriend is not known by name according to further information from the authority. On the following day, February 25, the missing person reported to her sister via a messenger service. The 15-year-old stated that she wanted to come home in the evening. Since then there has been no further contact.

AdUnit Mobile_Pos2

AdUnit Content_1

The missing person is described by the police as follows: normal figure, 1.63 meters tall, long and dark brown hair, possibly with heavy make-up. She wore blue jeans, a white turtleneck sweater, black and white Puma sneakers, a beige teddy jacket and a black shoulder bag.

Investigations so far have not led to the finding of the missing persons. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the 15-year-old or who saw them after February 24, 5 p.m. should contact the Worms police on 06241/852-0.