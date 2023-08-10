15-year-old girl, who was seriously injured in the accident in Samsun, died – Current News

Chicken, Vezirköprü occurred the previous day in the district. According to the information obtained, Mustafa Turkmen The car under his command rolled into a stockade as a result of the driver’s loss of steering control.

While Kamile Turkmen died in the accident, the driver Mustafa Turkmen and Meltem Turkmen, Emre Turkmen and Erdem Turkmen were injured. 15-year-old Meltem Turkmen, who was treated at Samsun Training and Research Hospital, could not be saved despite the interventions and passed away today.

