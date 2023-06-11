15-year-old killed in Stockholm shooting

Split

The police in Sweden have to take care of tape crime again and again. (Iconic image) © Christine Olsson/TT News Agency/dpa

Sweden wrestles with criminal gangs that fight each other with guns and explosives. At the weekend, there were more shots and explosions in several places. With fatal consequences for a boy.

STOCKHOLM – The rampant gun violence in Sweden has claimed the next young victim. A 15-year-old was killed in another shot in a southern suburb of Stockholm on Saturday evening, another boy of the same age and a man around 45 years old and a woman around 65 years old were injured. As the police in the Swedish capital announced, two young men were arrested after a chase on an expressway. You are suspected of murder.

For several years, Sweden has had a major problem with gang crime, which repeatedly manifests itself in shots and deliberate explosions. It is often about influence in the drug business, for which several rival gangs are struggling. From the beginning of the year to the end of May there were already 144 gun incidents in the Scandinavian country, including 52 in the greater Stockholm area. 18 people were killed, 10 of them in the capital alone. Again and again teenagers are among the perpetrators and victims.

The suburbs of Stockholm have been particularly hard hit by the violence, especially in the south but also in the north of the city. This time the crime happened near the center of the southern outskirts of Farsta. The three injured were taken to the hospital, while the 15-year-old died at one of the three crime scenes where the shots were fired, according to police. The background to the crime has so far remained unclear.

Minister of Justice: Do everything to reverse development

The fatal shooting in Farsta was not the only one across the country over the weekend. Already on Friday evening three young men were injured in shots in Solna in the north of Stockholm and in Jordbro in the south of the city. In Eskilstuna, a good 100 kilometers west of Stockholm, the police also reported an incident in which shots were fired on Saturday. Nobody was injured. A teenage boy was arrested.

Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer described the incidents in a comment to the news agency TT on Saturday evening as “a terribly dark day with new brutal shootings”. The police are working hard to bring the perpetrators to justice. “We will do everything in our power to reverse this trend.”

There was no end to this promise of violence for the time being: in Malmö, in the very south of Sweden, several shots were fired at a house on Sunday night. In addition, there was an explosion in the entrance area to the stairwell of an apartment building in Sundbyberg, northwest of Stockholm, during the night. dpa