15 years ago: First major hardware update of the iPhone – on the way to mass suitability | news

The first iPhone not only amazed the technology world, but also created a new market. Strictly speaking, smartphones were not new, but there was no question of mass suitability until the iPhone era. The extent to which the concept was to shape the industry became apparent very quickly, as conventional mobile phones were being superseded by touch-based devices at breakneck speed. However, the first iPhone naturally had many limitations. Apple entered the mobile phone market for the first time, had created many exciting things, but of course still had to learn. It was with great excitement that people looked at the path that Apple should take. The first answer came 15 years ago when the iPhone 3G went on sale.

Major point of criticism removed

The name of the second iPhone generation already clearly showed what one of the main innovations was. While the 2007 iPhone had to make do with the slow EDGE standard, UMTS support was now available for the first time. With this, Apple eliminated one of the most common points of criticism that had been heard again and again. But there were other important improvements. GPS location worked much faster, there were navigation functions – and the brand new iPhone OS 2 was also included, which brought the new App Store with it.

It got significantly cheaper

The pricing caused astonishment, because at that time the smartphone, which was only available with a network operator connection, only cost at least $199 in the USA instead of at least $499. However, it should not be forgotten how expensive data tariffs were at that time, even in the basic versions. In Germany, the price of the device fell by around 200 euros for comparable tariffs (at least 49 euros per month were due, it wasn’t lower).



Housing: plastic instead of aluminium

The case, however, caused discussions, because the idea of ​​a white version brought more variety, but there was an untypical step backwards in terms of material. Apple now relied completely on plastic again, although aluminum was actually the first choice for all other products and also for the first iPhone. It wasn’t until the iPhone 4 of 2010 that there was more aluminum design again.

Important characteristics

The iPhone 3G required iPhone OS 2, but iOS 4.2.1 was the end of it. The period of five to seven years of software support only came later, especially since little had changed with the hardware. An underclocked standard Samsung ARM 1176JZ processor continues to work inside, and a PowerVR MBX Lite functions as the graphics chip. The maximum storage capacity was 16 GB, the 3.5″ display had a resolution of 320×480. The iPhone 3G was still connected via the dock connector known from the iPod, Lightning would only follow years later.

