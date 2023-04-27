15 years in prison for a subject who raped a minor in Ahuachapán

With documentary and expert evidence and the victim’s statement, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) demonstrated that Juan Bautista Peñate Rivera committed the crime of Rape on a Minor and Incapacitated to the detriment of a minor. The defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the investigation, in March 2021, the victim went to leave food for Juan Peñate at his house -located in Jujutla, department of Ahuachapán-, and the 51-year-old defendant took advantage of the trust and when she entered to the house, he raped her.

According to the minor’s statement, Rivera threatened to hurt her mother if she told what had happened.

After a few months and as a result of the rape, the victim became pregnant and until then she dared to tell her mother everything and they denounced the defendant.

The Ahuachapán Sentencing Court sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

