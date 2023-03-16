The Italian government is working on a road traffic code. An increase in the current speed limit from 130 to 150 kilometers per hour on some sections of the motorway, which are considered particularly safe due to their properties, is being examined, announced Transport Minister Matteo Salvini. Salvini wants to take German autobahns as an example.

The minister explained that most of the dead were not on the motorways, but on open roads. Of the total of 7,000 kilometers of motorway, 2,000 kilometers have three or more lanes, and the speed is monitored on 1,550 kilometers. The speed on the A4 (Milan-Brescia), A26 (Genoa Voltri-Gravellona Toce), A14 (Bologna-Bari) and A30 (Caserta-Salerno) motorways could be increased permanently to 150 km/h, said Salvini.

High penalties

In Italy, the speed limit is 90 km/h outside built-up areas, 110 km/h on open roads and 130 km/h on motorways. If you exceed the speed limit in Italy by 20 kilometers per hour, you will have to pay at least 175 euros. If you are 50 km/h too fast, you even have to pay at least 545 euros.

With the advance, Italy is taking a different approach than many European countries, which are also considering speed reductions due to the climate crisis. In February, for example, Austrian traffic experts called for a reduction in the maximum speed on Austrian roads in an open letter to the federal government. The activists of the “last generation”, who recently regularly caused road blockades, are also campaigning for 100 km/h on motorways. This serves as an immediate measure for better air and less CO2 emissions. So far, the Ministry of Transport has always said no to stricter speed limits.

