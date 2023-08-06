15,000 parade at Summer Pride on the Rimini seafront – News

The rainbow wave hit the Rimini seafront. At 18.20, after a quick summer shower, the Summer Pride for the rights of the LGBTQ community started. “We are 15,000, equaling the number of the last edition”, say the organizers. At least 10,000 participants gathered in Piazzale Benedetto Croce for the departure of the procession which passes along the new ‘waterfront’, the so-called ‘Parco del Mare’. Along the way many onlookers joined the colorful demonstration. Among the banners, the words ‘Love has infinite recipes’, ‘Don’t worry, I’m queer non-fascist’, ‘Trans lives matter’ and that of a parent, ‘My child is the same as yours’. Theme of the Rimini gathering, ” We are family’ “The right-wing government decides to cancel the rights acquired over years of battles, but we say that people can live free and can choose to have children and have the rights of those children recognised. The universal rest recognized by this right-wing government compared to children born through gpa we believe is unheard of violence. We will oppose it with all our strength”, said Emma Petitti, president of the Legislative Assembly of Emilia-Romagna, on the sidelines of the procession. “These peaceful and colorful demonstrations are also a form of resistance towards a government that increasingly has the face cruelty of discrimination like Orban’s Poland and Hungary, which uses the discrimination of minorities to obtain a sinister electoral dividend when instead in a democracy one should start precisely from the protection of minorities. But society is not on their side, it is on our side. So this form of resistance is to say that we will not give up and that we will work for a better future for Italy”, said Alessandro Zan, head of rights in the secretariat of the Democratic Party. “It is important to demonstrate for equality and to reaffirm the rights of everyone, to be able to live their life whatever life they want to live, without discrimination”, said the former captain regent of San Marino, Paolo Rondelli, the first openly gay head of state.

