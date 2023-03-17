A total of 15,663 identity documents have not yet been claimed in the department of Risaralda, of which 10,977 correspond to citizenship cards and 4,686 to identity cards that were processed for the first time or a duplicate was requested.

The municipality that registers the largest number of unclaimed identity documents is Pereira with 5,545 (4,016 citizenship cards and 1,529 identity cards), while in the Auxiliary Registry of Cuba there are 3,076 (2,429 citizenship cards and 647 identity cards) followed by Dosquebradas with 3,617 (2,427 citizenship cards and 1,190 identity cards), La Virginia with 820 (486 citizenship cards and 334 identity cards) this with respect to the metropolitan area; while in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Cabal there are 1,039 (769 citizenship cards and 270 identity cards). In the other municipalities, 1,566 are pending to be claimed (850 citizenship cards and 716 identity cards).

Let us remember that the opening hours at the Special Registry Office of Pereira, Auxiliary of Cuba and at the other municipal registry offices, are from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.