150,000 opportunities by April – Cover news

This is what emerges from a survey carried out by Assolavoro Datalab: by April 2023, Italian employment agencies will offer potential candidates a total of 150,000 opportunities.
Assolavoro is the National Association of Employment Agencies (ApL). It brings together the Employment Agencies which produce 85% of the total turnover linked to the provision of work, and has over 2,500 branches throughout the country. Assolavoro Datalab is instead the Observatory of the National Association of Employment Agencies, which uses both internal sector data and qualified third-party sources, such as Excelsior, Linkedin, Trovit, and Indeed.

Temporary and fixed-term contracts

Geographically, 30.2% of hiring is expected in the North-West area, 24.4% in the North-East, 20.2% in the Center and 25.2% in the South and Islands. There are various professional qualifications relating to the 150,000 contracts offered by the agencies, from Java developers to experts in digital communication and mechanical engineers, but also cooks, drivers, skilled workers, plumbing and heating systems and waiters.
These are mostly temporary work contracts, i.e. contracts that provide for the same protections and the typical salary of dependent work, while for fixed-term contracts there are double opportunities for re-employment at the end of the employment relationship.

From IT architects to sales account and shipping specialists

Java developers and systems engineers, IT architects, management control experts and mechanical, electrical and automation engineers, project managers, communication and digital communication specialists, are among the most sought-after figures among highly qualified professions. And then again, electricians, quality specialists, sales accounts, accountants and treasury staff, recruiting and training experts, receptionists and cooks. In the manufacturing sector, there is a particular demand for plumbers, machine operators, assembly bench workers, drivers, waiters, warehouse workers and shipping specialists.

About 692,000 offers for the 30 most sought-after profiles

In fact, these are some of the 30 most sought-after professional figures in the world of work for the months of March and April 2023. The profiles are divided into three different categories, namely the ten most sought-after highly qualified professions, the ten medium-qualified ones and the ten figures of a more operational nature.
In the two-month period March-April 2023, the professional groups to which the 30 most sought after profiles by companies belong will create around 692,000 job offers, out of a total of over 810,000 total job opportunities identified by the Unioncamere Excelsior report.

