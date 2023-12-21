150,000 primary and secondary school students in Fuxin embrace winter sports and ice and snow sports enter campus to ignite a fire in the cold winter

Fuxin, China – In a groundbreaking initiative, 150,000 primary and secondary school students in Fuxin have embraced winter sports and ice and snow sports on campus, creating a fiery picture of young students competing to participate in winter sports activities in the cold winter months. This initiative is part of a larger effort to promote the popularization and improvement of winter sports activities on campus, as well as to promote the physical and mental health of students.

The students have been engaging in a wide range of winter sports activities, from skiing to ice hockey, and have been learning new knowledge in class and practicing their skills on the field. They have had the opportunity to visit various ice and snow sports facilities in Fuxin, such as the Huangjiagou Ski Resort and the ice surface of Julong Lake, where they have been able to experience the thrill of these winter sports firsthand.

The education department in Fuxin has firmly established the educational concept of “health first” and has made school physical education an important part of school education and teaching work. Taking advantage of the city’s location in the Northeast, rich ice and snow resources, and suitable year-round conditions for winter sports, the education department has actively implemented the introduction of ice and snow sports into campus. This initiative aims to create a new highlight for the city to continue to strengthen and improve school sports work in the new era.

The city has also been leveraging its resources, such as the Fuxin Olympic Sports Center Ice Sports Center and Huangjiagou Ski Resort, to innovate event carriers and expand experiences, attracting more students to participate in ice and snow sports.

In addition to traditional schools recognized by the Ministry of Education as national youth campus ice and snow sports schools, disabled students from special education schools in Fuxin have also joined in the craze for bringing ice and snow to campus, participating in ice and snow sports and enjoying the fun of winter sports.

The initiative has garnered praise from the Municipal Education Bureau, which has pledged to continue promoting the in-depth development of ice and snow sports on campus and actively explore the inclusion of ice and snow sports into school curriculum.

As the students continue to hone their skills and embrace the joys of winter sports, Fuxin is set to see a future filled with active, healthy, and engaged young athletes.

