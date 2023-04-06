According to the Department of Traffic and Transport of Huila, the balance has been positive and it has been possible to reduce road accidents by 60% and deaths by 50%.

A positive balance is presented this Holy Thursday by the traffic and transportation authorities of the department of Huila, according to Commissioner Luis Chala, chief in charge of the section, around 152,000 vehicles have been mobilized in the department, 4% more than the previous year on the same dates.

In addition, thanks to the good behavior of road users and the controls by the authorities, the accident rate has been reduced by 60%, going from 10 accidents last year to 4 this year. The deaths have also been reduced by 50%, with 2 this year and 4 in 2022, and the injured by 67%, with 3 this year and 9 in the previous one.

The Huila Transit and Transportation Section has stated that road controls and presence through checkpoints will be maintained throughout the holy season, accompanying travelers on their different routes through Huila.

Recommendations:

Check the vehicle before going on the road: it is important to check the state of the brakes, lights, tires and other elements of the vehicle to avoid unforeseen events on the road.

Respect speed limits: inappropriate speed is one of the main causes of traffic accidents. It is essential to respect the speed limits established on the roads.

Do not drive under the influence of alcohol: Driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous and can have serious consequences. If you are going to consume alcohol, it is best to avoid driving.

Get plenty of rest before hitting the road: Tiredness behind the wheel can affect concentration and reflexes, so it’s important to get plenty of rest before embarking on a long journey.

Wear your seat belt: Wearing a seat belt can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident.

Maintain a safe distance: maintaining an adequate distance from other vehicles on the road is essential to avoid accidents.

Respect traffic rules: traffic rules are established to ensure safety on the roads. It is important to respect them and follow the indications of the road markers.