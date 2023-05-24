Original title: 155-year-old Shaozhou Guild Hall opened

Shaozhou Guild Hall welcomes visitors.Photo by our reporter Li Yao

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Yao) Yesterday, the Shaozhou Guild Hall with a history of 155 years opened at No. 2 Dongcaochang Ertiao, Qianmen. The century-old pagoda tree sprinkles the green shade in the courtyard. The Shaozhou cultural exhibition hall, tea culture space, and orchid study room in the hall welcome the first batch of visitors to visit and experience. This will become the cultural tourism display window and nostalgia contact place of Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province in Beijing. and investment promotion platform.

Blue sky, green trees, blue bricks, gray tiles, the alleys in early summer are particularly beautiful. When you come to Shaozhou Guild Hall, the words “Ancient Yu Mingjun” on the door show the profound history of Shaozhou. “Shaozhou was named after Emperor Shun’s Southern Tour to play Shaoyue on Shaoshi, and has had the reputation of ‘Ancient Yuming County’ since ancient times.” Wu Haibo, director of the Cultural Relics Scenic Spot Management Center in Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province, said.

Beijing is a veritable capital of guild halls. Guild halls originated in Beijing in the early Ming Dynasty, about 600 years ago, and gradually spread all over the country. The establishment of the guild hall was initially closely related to going to Beijing to rush for the exam. The gentry in their hometowns or Beijing officials from all over the country donated money to do justice, buy land and build houses, and provided them to local students for free, and hundreds of guild halls were born one after another. Shaozhou Guild Hall is one of them. Historically, it was established in Beijing by people from Shaozhou Prefecture, Guangdong Province, as a test hall for fellow villagers in Beijing.

In 2013, the Shaozhou Guild Hall was approved and announced as an immovable cultural relic in Dongcheng District. In 2022, with the concept of “small space with great grace” and the principle of “protection first and reasonable use”, Shaoguan City will repair and arrange exhibitions for the Shaozhou Hall. At present, the hall covers an area of ​​480 square meters, with a construction area of ​​284 square meters.

Walk through the porch and step into the courtyard of the Shaozhou Guild Hall. The main building, the east and west wing rooms, and the inverted building have been completely renovated. Walking around in the guild hall, the characteristics of Shaozhou are everywhere. The main room is the Shaozhou culture exhibition hall, and there is a permanent themed exhibition of “Shaoguan, a famous county in ancient Yu”. The screen and graphics show the style of Shaozhou.

Stepping into the west wing room, there are bursts of fragrance, and various orchids such as snow mountain grass and colorful prodigy are graceful and graceful. “Shaoguan has the largest national orchid production base in the country. The city’s commercial orchid planting area is 18,000 mu. Orchids are also the city flower of Shaoguan.” Wu Haibo said. The East Wing is the tea tasting room, and the person in charge is busy introducing Shaoguan’s tea culture to the audience, “Shaoguan is located at the southern foot of the Nanling Mountains, with a suitable temperature and abundant rainfall. The most representative tea is white tea, such as Hongshan The silver knife collects one bud and one leaf, and tastes like orchids.”

Next, the revitalization and utilization of Shaozhou Guild Hall will have more content. Shaoguan City will build an online shopping mall to promote Shaoguan’s characteristic products and display them in the hall, such as tea from Wengyuan County and national intangible cultural heritage Yao embroidery.

Historically, the Shaozhou Guild Hall used to be a test hall for fellow villagers in Shaozhou, and now it will become an important platform for “telling the story of Shaoguan well”. “We will strengthen the innovative integration of the clubhouse with finance, technology, commerce, tourism, etc., and make it a cultural and tourism display window for Shaoguan in Beijing, a place for nostalgia contact, and a platform for investment promotion.” Said Jiang Wenhong, deputy mayor of Shaoguan City.

