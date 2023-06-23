16.6 tons of cocaine destined for Europe are destroyed

In a factory located outside Quito, 16.6 tons of cocaine seized this Thursday, June 22, 2023, whose destination was Europe and the Netherlands, were destroyed. Photo Andrea Salazar

In a factory located outside Quito, 16.6 tons of cocaine seized this Thursday, June 22, 2023, destined for Europe and the Netherlands, were destroyed.

The merchandise was valued at 88 million dollars and was seized when it was hidden in a container with export products.

President Guillermo Lasso reported that in the two years and one month of his government they have seized 450 tons of drugs valued at 23,000 million dollars, “it is a very strong blow.”

In total, 462 tons of drugs have been destroyed.

He reported that the Armed Forces of Ecuador and Colombia have destroyed 110 laboratories in the border area to produce cocaine.

Previous articleLuis Fonsi will be the godfather of a new cruise that will tour the Caribbean

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

