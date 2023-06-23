Home » 16.6 tons of cocaine destined for Europe are destroyed
News

16.6 tons of cocaine destined for Europe are destroyed

by admin

In a factory located outside Quito, 16.6 tons of cocaine seized this Thursday, June 22, 2023, whose destination was Europe and the Netherlands, were destroyed. Photo Andrea Salazar

In a factory located outside Quito, 16.6 tons of cocaine seized this Thursday, June 22, 2023, destined for Europe and the Netherlands, were destroyed.

The merchandise was valued at 88 million dollars and was seized when it was hidden in a container with export products.

President Guillermo Lasso reported that in the two years and one month of his government they have seized 450 tons of drugs valued at 23,000 million dollars, “it is a very strong blow.”

In total, 462 tons of drugs have been destroyed.

He reported that the Armed Forces of Ecuador and Colombia have destroyed 110 laboratories in the border area to produce cocaine.

Previous articleLuis Fonsi will be the godfather of a new cruise that will tour the Caribbean

See also  Inside and outside the myth - Goffredo Fofi

You may also like

El Salvador rescued the Central American and Caribbean...

Cindy, the fourth tropical storm of the season...

***Hot phase ahead?***: Lithium exploration in Namibia –...

There are 163 voting stations enabled for the...

Benzodiazepine FAQ: Questions and answers about benzodiazepines News...

Cultural civic parade for the 199 years of...

The story behind CINAT, Colombia’s volunteer rescue organization

Lay Catholics: Church taxes are not bishops’ money

The United States asks its citizens not to...

Cesar municipalities will be without power next week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy