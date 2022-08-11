On August 10, at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, the Long March-6 carrier rocket successfully sent 16 Jilin-1 satellites under Changguang Satellite into the sun-synchronous orbit, and the number in orbit increased to 70. The first phase of the new constellation was successfully constructed. Finish. Among them, 10 Jilin-1 Gaofen-03D satellites are mainly used to obtain high-resolution optical remote sensing images and provide remote sensing data services; 6 Yunyao satellites are mainly used to image the atmosphere and have application prospects and value in the field of meteorological observation.