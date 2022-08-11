On August 10, at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, the Long March-6 carrier rocket successfully sent 16 Jilin-1 satellites under Changguang Satellite into the sun-synchronous orbit, and the number in orbit increased to 70. The first phase of the new constellation was successfully constructed. Finish. Among them, 10 Jilin-1 Gaofen-03D satellites are mainly used to obtain high-resolution optical remote sensing images and provide remote sensing data services; 6 Yunyao satellites are mainly used to image the atmosphere and have application prospects and value in the field of meteorological observation.
Specifically include:
Meishan “Tianfu Constellation” Dongpo No. 01-07 stars (“Jilin No. 1” high score 03D35-41 stars)
“Henan No. 1” (“Jilin No. 1” high score 03D42 stars)
“Xi’an Aviation Investment No. 1” (“Jilin No. 1” high score 03D09 stars)
“Puyin No. 1” (“Jilin No. 1” high score 03D43 stars)
“Tianjin Binhai No. 1” (“Jilin No. 1” infrared A06 star)
“Yunyao-1” 04-08 star (“Jilin-1” infrared A01-05 star)
One day after the successful launch, the new satellite sent back the first batch of images, showing images from Canada, Chile, France and other places with the expected clarity.
Finally, there is a special infrared map.
▲ Petawawa, Canada
▲ Chile Loa Airport
▲ Chilean copper mine
▲ Dongpo 01 Xingmeishan Tianfu New Area Code Shooting – Brest, France
▲ “Jilin-1” infrared A star photograph