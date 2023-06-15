Home » 16-year-old boy died tragically
16-year-old boy died tragically

The tractor with 20 R 546 plate, used by Mertcan Kuru, who was spraying in the field in the Kaşıkçı neighborhood, fell out of control. Health and gendarmerie teams were sent to the scene with the notification of the people around who saw that Kuru was stuck between the tractor and the tree. He lost his life Kuru, who was taken to Buldan Chest Diseases Hospital by ambulance, died despite the intervention of doctors. Gendarmerie teams within the scope of the investigation initiated regarding the incident […]

