The Tourist Information Points operated by the Government of Ramiro Barragán, produced figures of interest for the sector, with regard to the 2022 year-end season.

The PITs collected information from 540 surveys, applied in Puente de Boyacá, Pantano de Vargas and Aquitania. According to the report, 29% of tourists come to Boyacá from Cundinamarca, Bogotá 19%, Antioquia 10%, Santander 7%, Valle del Cauca 5% and Casanare 4%; followed by departments such as Tolima, Norte de Santander, Huila and Meta.

In addition, it is recorded that the foreigners who visited the Departmental territory were natives of Germany, the United States, Chile, Mexico, Ecuador and Panama, mainly.

What do tourists do in Boyacá?

There are several points to highlight and take into account: tourists carry out activities related to cultural tourism (40.5%) and nature (27.2%); 61% of tourists stay in hotels, for 2 nights in most cases (37%); 73.7% of those surveyed enter Boyacá in their own vehicle; 39.4% know about Boyacá through the internet; and finally, regarding the rating of the service, 29.9% give 9 points and 16.6%, 10 points, on a scale from 0 to 10.

Additionally, it is evident that 12% of those surveyed seek wellness plans, while 11% prefer adventure tourism. The 5 most visited municipalities are Paipa, Villa de Leyva, Aquitania, Tunja and Sogamoso. “This has to do, among other things, with the places where the survey was applied.”

A point to highlight is the adequate mobility on the Boyacá Bridge, since, by December 2022 and January 2023, there were no serious vehicular congestions: “this thanks to the strategies implemented by the Departmental Committee for Tourist Security, the inter-institutional coordination and the support of the National Police and the Army”, added the Secretary of Tourism.

In another aspect, the Paipa Mayor’s Office and the Easy Fly airline announced that about 2,300 people arrived in the tourist capital of Boyacá on the commercial flights offered.

Likewise, the Boyacá Police Department announced that on the last weekend of the year, 186,745 vehicles arrived in Boyacá, which represents 28% more than the previous year, since the figure for that time was 145,505 cars. The accident rate report was also positive, indicating a 60% reduction, going from 15 accidents last year to 6 this year.

Source: Government of Boyacá

