160 people have died in state custody during the emergency regime

At least 160 personasmostly young people, have died in prisons under the custody of State Security agents during the controversial measure of the regime of exceptionimplemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele to ‘fight’ the gangs.

The humanitarian organization Cristosal records these data in a report presented Monday at a hotel in San Salvador.

The lawyer Zaira Navas, legal head of the State of Law and Security of Cristosal, explained during the presentation that it is the first time, through an investigation, that “the deaths that occurred inside the penal centers are verified and documented, it is say in custody of the State”.

He explained that from March 27, 2022 to March 27, 2023, Cristosal has documented 139 people who have died in state custody. “I clarify that this does not mean that only they have died, because there are testimonies and evidence (indicating) that many (deceased) have been buried in common graves”, he pointed out.

Of the 139 deaths, according to the report, four are women and 46.3% of the deceased were between the ages of 18 and 38.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, bets on winning a “war” against the gangs that already exceeds 50,000 detainees (AFP)

Navas also pointed out that, until April, the number of cases of deceased people increased, since Cristosal documented 153 cases and that until last Friday, May 26, “160 people had been verified dead in state custody.”

The document indicates that patterns of deaths were identified by torture, cruel inhuman treatment o degrading. corpses were identified with lacerations, hematomas what evidence hitsinjuries with sharp or blunt objects, strangulation, hanging and other signs of torture, he notes.

It indicates that some reports from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) state mechanical or immersion asphyxia as the cause of death and in some cases the correlation of the recorded cause of death and the condition of the corpse “are not consistent,” it adds .

The report explains that to obtain the information, Cristosal carried out field investigations, included in common pitscollection of extensive photographic documentation of the bodies and obituaries from the IML, as well as interviews with relatives, neighbors, acquaintances of the deceased and people who were detained.

A woman looks at the troops passing in front of her store (REUTERS/José Cabezas)

The Legislative Assembly, with a broad pro-government majority, approved on May 16 the fourteenth extension of an emergency regime in force since the end of March 2022, after an escalation in homicides and which has left more than 69,000 detainees.

Humanitarian organizations registered until mid-March at least 5,082 “direct victims” of human rights violations, mainly due to arbitrary detentions, in the context of the emergency regime.