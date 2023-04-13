The Tugeka indigenous community, which means “Where is the strength, where is the energy”, waited for more than a decade for justice to return them 1,636 hectares that the illegal armed groups took from them in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

The territory is located in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Dibulla, department of La Guajira, and is part of the Kogui-Malayo-Arhuaco reserve, as far as the national director of the Special Administrative Unit for the Restitution of Dispossessed Lands, Giovani Yule, and Ada Patricia Lallemand, magistrate of the Superior Land Court of Cartagena, arrived to deliver the sentence that restores the territorial rights of the ethnic group.

The governors of the four indigenous peoples in the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta: Kogui, Arregoces Conchacala Zarabata; Animal, Jose Mario Bolivar; Kankuamo, Jaime Luis Arias and Arhuaco, Zarwawiko Torres made a call to the world to reconcile with nature and its spirit pic.twitter.com/zHJqlFORdz — Land Restitution (@URestitution) April 12, 2023

THE ADMINISTRATIVE AND JUDICIAL PROCESS

“This ruling is the product of a joint effort between the Land Unit, which did administrative work and documented a series of serious damages product of the armed conflict against the Kogui people. From the administrative phase, he went to a circuit judge who collected the evidence we needed and the 3 magistrates were able to issue a sentence that reflected the worldview of the Kogui people.” Lallemand explained.

Part of the extensive ancestral land has also been occupied by peasants and foreigners; the former occupied the space after the former Colombian Institute for Rural Development (Incoder) awarded them around 394 hectares in the middle of the 2000s.

The director of Ethnic Affairs of the URT, Jhenifer Mojica, emphasized that all efforts will be combined to comply with the ruling and all processes will be expedited to ensure that the Community #Tugeka regain sovereignty over its territory. #VíctimasQueTransforman pic.twitter.com/i3yp8o9hyS — Land Restitution (@URestitution) April 12, 2023

THE PEASANTS WILL BE RELOCATED

Today they are at least 34 Guajiro families, also victims of displacement due to the armed conflict, who are associated. One of his spokesmen, Blas Martínez, assured that although they respect the ruling, they do not share it.

“Those lands were awarded by the Incoder, and now we feel displaced by the State again, even though they say that They are going to restore our economic rights, but we have been working here for 19 years and this was our future”, Martinez expressed.

‘With this ruling we are turning the page on a scenario that brought the indigenous peoples of Colombia to the limit of extermination. Today we are summoned by the commitment to make this transformation possible’ Darío Fajardo, Vice Minister of Rural Development, @MinAgriculture pic.twitter.com/83mjgfkcrj — Land Restitution (@URestitution) April 12, 2023

A “ERROR” OF THE STATE

Giovani Yule agrees that it was the Colombian State itself that promoted a new land dispute between indigenous people and peasants: “We have realized that it has been the institutionality that located the peasant communities and overlapped an ancestral territory that had already been legally constituted.”

Giovani Yule, director of the Land Restitution Unit. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

before that “error” of the State, as defined by magistrate Ada Patricia Lallemand, the Court also ordered compensation to the peasants after the appraisal to be carried out by the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute (IGAC). There will also be dialogue and follow-up tables between the different actors.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE KOGUI PEOPLE?

During the act of socialization, the Governing Council of the Kogui people, Arregocés Conchacala, express: “To recover Tugeka is to strengthen the black line, the sacred sites for nature, to care for, heal and balance mother earth. The bet is to reduce tensions and conflicts”.

Arregocés Conchacala, governor of the Kogui people, and Ada Patricia Lallemand, magistrate of the Superior Land Court of Cartagena. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

For the Kogi authority, “ordering the sacred site is not a benefit for only the indigenous, but for all humanity”argued that “The ruling leads to seeking a solution to environmental problems as a whole”but asked for guarantees to implement the management plan.

THE CALL TO PEACE

The fundamental point of this care is water, a fundamental resource for “whole”added Conchacala, who ended with a call for reconciliation: “When we talk about peace, dialogue is required. Peace must be from the heart of the world”.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

@andreaguerraperiodista