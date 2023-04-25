Home » 167 Turkish citizens evacuated from Sudan were brought to Istanbul – Current News
167 Turkish citizens evacuated from Sudan were brought to Istanbul – Current News

Sudandue to conflicts in stranded Turkish citizensevacuation has begun. Istanbul-Khartoum After the flights were stopped for security reasons, it was planned to bring Turkish citizens to Ethiopia first by road and then to Turkey by plane, with the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Turkish Embassy in Khartoum.

Turkish citizens gathered in a hotel in Khartoum were brought to Ethiopia by buses. From there, Turkish Airlines (THY) Boeing 777 type aircraft took off from Istanbul for Turkish citizens. THY plane, which took 167 people waiting at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, landed at Istanbul Airport at 01.10 with flight number TK3423.

