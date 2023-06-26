16th edition of the reconciliation tournament: Victory FC on the roof of Kéta-Assoukopé

The 16th edition of the reconciliation tournament in Kéta-Assoukopé had its apotheosis this Saturday with the coronation of Victoire FC 1 goal to 0 in front of Arc-en-ciel. This in the presence of the godfather colonel Guy Akpovy and three ministers of the Togolese government.

It is under the eyes of the minister of primary, secondary, technical education and crafts, prof Dodzi Kokoroko, the minister of culture and tourism Dr Kossi Lamadokou and the minister of grassroots development of youth and l youth employment, Mrs. Myriam Dossou d’Almeida that the final of the 16th edition of the reconciliation tournament was played this Saturday in Kéta Assoukopé. After a hard-fought match, it was Victoire FC of Kéta-Assoukopé who came out on top by winning 1 goal to 0. Organized by the village chief of Kéta-Assoukopé, Togbui Assou Azanleko Kpalikpatcho 3 since 2005 for advocating non-violence, this 16th edition awarded Amadoté’s Go Show as the best non-violent team. And this prize was awarded by ADT-France.

It should be noted that 64 teams took part in this 16 edition.

