



The National Health and Health Commission reported on August 16 that 17 departments including the National Health and Health Commission and the National Development and Reform Commission recently issued the “Guiding Opinions on Further Improving and Implementing Active Birth Support Measures”, pointing out that the establishment of an active birth support policy system will be accelerated to provide Provide strong support to promote the realization of an appropriate fertility level and promote the long-term balanced development of the population.

The “Opinions” consider marriage, childbirth, parenting and education as a whole, from improving the level of prenatal and postnatal care services, developing an inclusive childcare service system, improving maternity leave and treatment guarantee mechanisms, strengthening housing, taxation and other support measures, and strengthening the supply of high-quality educational resources , build a fertility-friendly employment environment, strengthen publicity, guidance and service management in 7 aspects, improve and implement active fertility support measures such as finance, taxation, insurance, education, housing, employment, etc., and put forward 20 specific policies.

Develop an inclusive nursery service system

Optimizing fertility is directly related to the happiness of the majority of families and the improvement of the overall quality of the population. The “Opinions” propose that to promote the capacity building of maternal and child health care institutions, each province, city, and county should set up a government-run, standardized maternal and child health care institution. Strengthen the construction of high-quality obstetrics, and promote the standardization of child health care clinics (child health care rooms) in primary medical institutions.

According to the “Opinions”, during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the state will support the development of about 10 pediatric national regional medical center construction projects, promote the construction of pediatric medical consortia, and promote the sinking and balanced distribution of high-quality pediatric medical resources. Expand labor analgesia pilot. Promote the construction of assisted reproductive technology system.

In terms of developing the inclusive nursery service system, the “Opinions” propose that in 2022, all prefectures and cities across the country will issue and implement the overall solution for “one old and one small”. Implement public childcare service capacity building projects and special actions for inclusive childcare services to drive local government infrastructure investment and social investment. The charging standards for public nursery institutions shall be formulated by local governments, and the supervision of the fees charged by inclusive nursery institutions shall be strengthened.

The “Opinions” proposed to support qualified employers to provide welfare childcare services for employees, and to speed up the formulation and introduction of management measures for family childcare centers. Encourage and support qualified kindergartens to enroll 2-3 year olds. Expand the scope of application for nursery construction projects, and increase support for investment in the central budget to provide construction subsidies. The price of water, electricity, gas, and heat in nursery institutions shall be implemented at the price of residents’ living. Encourage social capital to set up a childcare service development fund to provide credit enhancement support to the childcare industry.

Accurately implement the preferential policy of buying and renting houses

The “Opinions” propose to strengthen support measures such as housing and taxation.

In terms of speeding up the improvement of the housing security system, the “Opinions” propose to speed up the development of affordable rental housing, and promote the solution of housing difficulties for new citizens, young people and other groups. Further improve the support measures of public rental housing guarantees for promoting active births. When allocating public rental housing, families with minor children who meet the conditions can be given appropriate care in the choice of house type according to the number of their minor children; optimize public housing. The rental waiting and allocation rules include the number and composition of families as factors in the queuing ranking or comprehensive scoring, and families who meet the conditions and have a large number of children can directly organize the selection of houses; improve the public rental housing exchange policy, If the public rental housing needs to be exchanged for reasons such as increase, employment, and children’s schooling, it shall be exchanged in time according to the housing situation.

In terms of the precise implementation of the preferential policy for buying and renting houses, the “Opinions” propose that the housing policy is inclined to families with multiple children. For families with multiple children who do not own housing and rent housing in the deposit city, they can withdraw the housing provident fund according to the actual rent expenditure; For families with multiple children who set up self-occupied housing, cities with conditions can provide relevant support policies such as appropriately increasing the loan amount of housing provident fund. Accelerate the development of the long-term rental market, increase the supply of long-term rental housing through multiple channels, and promote equal rights for rental and purchase. Various localities can further study and formulate preferential policies for implementing differentiated leasing and buying houses according to the burden of raising minor children in light of the actual situation.

The “Opinions” proposed to give full play to the supporting role of taxation and finance. Implement the special additional deduction policy for personal income tax for the care expenses of infants and young children under the age of 3. Establish an incentive mechanism for employers to protect employees’ reproductive rights and interests in accordance with the law. Increase financial support to enterprises that provide maternal and child care, childcare services, related vocational training, and consumer goods production.

A fertility-friendly employment environment helps workers balance work and family relationships. The “Opinions” propose that employers should be encouraged to incorporate measures related to helping employees balance work and family relationships into collective contracts and special collective contract clauses for the protection of female employees’ rights and interests; explore public interest litigation for the protection of women’s equal employment rights and interests.

Optimizing the fertility policy and promoting the long-term balanced development of the population is a systematic project. The “Opinions” make it clear that all relevant departments in all localities should deeply understand the importance and urgency of improving and implementing active birth support measures, put population work on the important agenda, work closely with each other, and speed up the improvement of active birth support measures.

Responsible editor: Li Moxuan