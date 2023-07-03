17 former governors and former mayors seek to repeat in October elections

IN THE ELECTIONS territorial elections on October 29, there are several well-known names because they have already been governors and mayors, some even on several occasions. There are a total of 17 who are in that plan.

to governorate

Former Governor Eugenio Prieto already has the endorsement of the Liberal Party to run for governor of Antioquia. The politician won the pulse of former senator Julián Bedoya, who also sought the support of the community.

Prieto, held the governorship of this department between December 25, 2002 and December 31, 2003 as manager, after the crime of Governor Guillermo Gaviria Correa, at the hands of the Farc.

While in Atlántico ex-governor Eduardo Verano de la Rosa seeks a third term. For several months he has been developing the pre-campaign for the different municipalities of the department.

On June 16, former President César Gaviria, head of the Liberal Party, gave the endorsement to ‘Verano de La Rosa’ to run in this election on behalf of this political formation.

While Carlos Amaya, after venturing into national politics last year with his presidential candidacy, returns to the region to seek the governorship of Boyacá, a position he held between 2016 and 2019.

The Boyacá politician’s original plan for the elections next October was to run for mayor of Bogotá on behalf of the Alianza Verde Party, where he is co-president. However, he gave up when he was dissatisfied with the way the community develops the candidate selection process, with the participation of four aspiring councilors.

“We believe that our place is Boyacá. We believe that it is time to take care of what we have built with great affection. In a way, that is obeying the heart, ”Amaya explained when announcing his decision.

While a former mayor of Manizales, in the period 2005 to 2007, aspires to the governorship of Caldas. This is the lawyer Luis Roberto Rivas Montoya, who received the support of the Conservative Party, which granted him the endorsement.

However, on the other hand, the Historical Pact also carries out a process with the different forces that compose it to choose the candidate that they will present to the government of Cauca. Among those participating for this endorsement is the former mayor of Popayán, Víctor Ramírez Fajardo, who is promoted by the Peace Force Party, led by the former senator and now ambassador to the United Kingdom, Roy Barreras.

Former Governor Jorge Rey, who held office between 2016 and 2019, has total favoritism in Cundinamarca. For this year’s elections, he was the first to visit municipalities in order to set the scene for his campaign and make agreements with councilors and different political forces.

The candidate is working to form a coalition with the main political forces in the department, similar to the one that helped him achieve victory in 2015, made up of the Cambio Radical, La U, ASI and MAIS parties.

In Huila, one of the main candidates is former senator Rodrigo Villalba, who was governor of this department between 2004 and 2007, as well as mayor of Neiva in 1987.

The Huilense politician took several months to announce his aspiration, until last May he made it known. He seeks the endorsement of the Liberal Party, in which he has always been a member.

Although, the former mayor of Santa Marta, Rafael Martínez, is the bishop that the current governor Carlos Caicedo has so that his Fuerza Ciudadana party remains in the governorate of Magdalena.

to the mayor’s office

Federico Gutiérrez is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor of Medellín this week, after several months of expectation without confirming or ruling out his aspiration. Despite this he wins in all polls.

It would be his second term because the Antioquia politician held the mayoralty of this capital between 2016 and 2019.

The previous week, Gutiérrez presented the members of the list of the We Believe in the Council movement, which he leads, after the group received legal status from the National Electoral Council.

Gutiérrez was about to make it to the second round in the 2022 presidential elections, when he obtained more than 5 million votes. It is believed that this time he will run for mayor with the endorsement of Creemos.

On the other hand, in Barranquilla he will seek a third term in the mayor’s office Alexander Char, who governed the city in the periods 2008-2011 and 2016-2019; he was also governor of Atlántico in 2003, after the dismissal of Ventura Díaz.

Similar to what has happened with Federico Gutiérrez in Medellín, Alexander Char has remained silent about a possible candidacy in Barranquilla, while his name is insistently heard in political circles and leads the polls.

It should be noted that last week the businessman and head of the Char political house, Fuad Char, which has dominated the political scene in the Atlantic for more than two decades, announced that his son will run.

“Alex will go for the Radical Change Party and plans to register between July 20 and 22. He will leave with the family tomorrow (last Friday) for Europe and return between the 20th or 21st and the 22nd he enrolls ”, Fuad Char explained.

Moving on to another region, in Cartagena, Dumek Turbay Paz, who was governor of Bolívar in the period 2016-2019, is running for mayor.

Turbay was one of the first to run for mayor of ‘La Heroica’, as well as the first to register with the National Registry last Thursday, when this process was opened. He has the support of the New Liberalism, En Marcha and the Colombian Democratic Party.

Jorge Eduardo Rojas also wants to repeat in the Manizales mayor’s office, a position he held from 2012 to 2015 for the Partido de la U. In addition, he was Minister of Transportation in the government of Juan Manuel Santos. The Democratic Center Party announced that he will back it.

Other mayoral candidates

For Pasto, in Nariño, Jimmy Pedreros, who was mayor of this city between 1998 and 2000, is aspiring. His aspiration is supported by the Colombia Humana Party.

In Norte de Santander, former Governor William Villamizar is seeking a third term. This time he will not be running for the Conservative Party, but for signatures, for the significant citizen movement ‘Por Amor a Nuestra Gente’.

While two former mayors of Bucaramanga are aspiring to the governorship of Santander: Fernando Vargas, who governed this city from 2008 to 2011; and Rodolfo Hernández, who was between 2016 and 2019.

After Rodolfo Hernández reached the second round in the 2022 presidential elections, where he lost to Gustavo Petro, and resigned from the seat in the Senate that corresponded to him due to the opposition statute, he became the biggest favorite for the governorship of Santander.

However, due to his health problems this year it was thought that Hernández would not appear. However, in recent days, he announced that he will be counted in this election.

On the other hand, it has been said that the director of the Partido de la U, Dilian Francisca Toro, would aspire to the governorship of the Valley, a position that she already held between 2016 and 2019.

