[Epoch Times, September 29, 2022]After 17 deaths occurred in a restaurant in Changchun City, Jilin Province, insiders broke the news that the windows on the second floor of the restaurant were sealed with plaques, and some elderly people who danced square dances were having dinner in the restaurant when the accident happened. . The cause of the accident is said to be the explosion and combustion caused by the leakage of the liquefied gas tank.

On the evening of September 28, the Fire and Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Emergency Management of the Communist Party of China reported that after investigation, it was initially determined that the accident in Changchun City was caused by the explosion and combustion caused by the leakage of the bottled liquefied petroleum gas tank.

On the evening of the 28th, Changchun officially announced that at 12:40 noon, a fire broke out in Hongyu Small Oil Cakes Restaurant on Yiju Road, Changchun High-tech Zone, resulting in 17 deaths and 3 injuries. Netizens questioned the official “fire” claim.

“Yu Video” under the “Dahe Daily” reported on the evening of the 28th that after the incident, a witness, Xiao Lin, said that the fire shop looked like a bungalow from the outside, but a friend who had been to the restaurant told her that the inside of the restaurant was actually two The second floor is completely blocked by the plaque, and it is in a sealed state, so the people inside can’t get out at all.

Xiaolin said, “It’s scary, I didn’t expect the casualties to be so heavy. The second floor of this restaurant was sealed off.”

Kobayashi also said that he heard from the onlookers that the accident may have been caused by an explosion caused by a gas or gas tank.

A source close to the incident revealed that at the time of the incident, a group of elderly people had a dinner party in the store, and they had just finished square dancing.

The video posted on the Internet showed that the fire was fierce and thick smoke was billowing from the store.

