(ANSA) – CATANIA, APRIL 12 – The first section of the Court of Assizes of Catania has sentenced Andrea Bellia, 49, to 21 years in prison for the aggravated murder of Simona Floridia, the 17-year-old from Caltagirone who disappeared on September 16 of 1992.



According to the prosecution, the man killed her, probably at the height of a quarrel. The victim’s body was not found.



The sentence of the first instance trial, instructed on investigations by the carabinieri coordinated by the Caltagirone prosecutor’s office, came thirty years after the disappearance of the girl. The Floridia family joined the civil party in the proceeding.



Among the evidence disputed by the prosecutors Samuela Lo Martire and Natalia Carozzo, the confession of the defendant to a friend (‘it was me’), confirmed in the hearing, but always denied by Bellia, who declares her innocence. The lawyer Pilar Castiglia who defends the man announced that “the sentence will certainly be appealed after the filing of the reasons” by the Court of Assizes of Catania. (HANDLE).

