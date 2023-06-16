Home » 17-year-old fell six meters during cleaning work
News

17-year-old fell six meters during cleaning work

by admin
17-year-old fell six meters during cleaning work

At around 4:25 p.m., a 17-year-old from the Linz-Land district fell about six meters down while cleaning a pipe shaft by stepping on a fire barrier (insulation layer) and was seriously injured.

Due to a fire that had previously occurred in the hall, this shaft had to be cleaned. For this, the tread plates above the shaft were removed. Due to the dirt, it was not possible to see that there was an unfixed insulation layer under the tread plate. This folded down when the 17-year-old appeared and the girl fell into the hydraulic room below. After first aid, she was taken to a hospital in Linz by the emergency doctor.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  'Jorge 40' told how he met Mancuso and Castaño as heads of the AUC

You may also like

Morocco is among the twenty most attractive countries...

Focus on stocks with extreme trading volumes on...

The goal of the team in the Copa...

America’s got extraterrestrial spacecraft and the Pentagon is...

China’s youth unemployment rate hits another record at...

Marisela Duarte registered as a pre-candidate for the...

Quarrel or hostage taking? Fatal fall from high-rise...

You will not find this absurdity, stupidity and...

Nevado del Ruíz volcano could leave an orange...

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy