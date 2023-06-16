17-year-old fell six meters during cleaning work

At around 4:25 p.m., a 17-year-old from the Linz-Land district fell about six meters down while cleaning a pipe shaft by stepping on a fire barrier (insulation layer) and was seriously injured.

Due to a fire that had previously occurred in the hall, this shaft had to be cleaned. For this, the tread plates above the shaft were removed. Due to the dirt, it was not possible to see that there was an unfixed insulation layer under the tread plate. This folded down when the 17-year-old appeared and the girl fell into the hydraulic room below. After first aid, she was taken to a hospital in Linz by the emergency doctor.

