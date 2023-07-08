170,000 Venezuelans abroad have already updated data for the primary

Jesus Maria Casal. Photo: Miguel ZAMBRANO / AFP

Some 170,000 Venezuelans abroad have already updated their information to vote in the opposition primaries. This was reported by Eduardo Battistini, president of Primero Justicia abroad.

«The figures we have is that until today, Friday, 170,000 Venezuelans have updated their registration. It is important that we raise that figure in the days that remain, ”he said.

This Sunday, July 9, expires the period designated by the National Primary Commission (CNP) for updating data on Venezuelans abroad.

In this sense, the aurinegra told called on the Venezuelan diaspora to participate in the data update process.

Battistini reported that there are 80 cities around the world designated to be voting centers.

What is sought, he said, is that the vast majority of Venezuelans can exercise their right to express their opinion. “That includes those who had to leave the country for whatever reasons”.

He assured that the registration process is very simple. “First you have to be registered with the CNE. Then they must enter the page www.primariasexteriorve.com. Place all your data and update where you want to vote according to the city where you are”.

a big step

He added that this represents a big step towards democracy. “The fact that Venezuelans can participate represents a great achievement for all of us.. It is an opportunity that all of us who live abroad have to be part of the change in Venezuela,” he said.

He affirmed that exile cannot be seen from the plane of resignation. “It must mean the opposite, it has to be seen as we are part of and actors in that change in Venezuela. That is why this election is fundamental so that Venezuelans can participate”.

“The massive participation of Venezuelans in this process, is the preamble to the struggle to rescue and get our right to vote in the presidential election respected,” he said.

“We are almost 4 million Venezuelans who can vote that we are out of the country. It is important to ensure that we can update our data and participate”.

He assured that this will be the first step to achieve the reunion of all Venezuelans. “It will be the first step towards returning to Venezuela to reunite with our families. Also in democracy and freedom. Let’s go out with conviction and strength to be part of the change in Venezuela”.

