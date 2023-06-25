175 years of existence in the world, it’s worth celebrating – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Prudential Beneficial Life Insurance group celebrates 20 years in Togo and 175 years worldwide. The managers of the subsidiary in Togo organized this Monday, June 19, 2023 in Lomé, a meeting with media professionals to launch the festivities of this celebration.

This meeting allowed the managers of Prudential Beneficial Life Insurance to take stock of their activities, their prospects and the challenges to be met.

Indeed, Prudential was created on May 30, 1848, approximately two centuries. The Togo subsidiary is the result of an alliance between Beneficial, which has been operating for nearly 50 years in West Africa, and Beneficial. Beneficial has been open since the 2000s.

“Since its creation, Prudential has been at the forefront of insurance worldwide, particularly in Europe, Asia and Africa. Today Beneficial is inspired by the experiences of Prudential and we open up to our customers to tell them how comforted we are by Prudential’s years of experience,” said Justin Quam Gbadago, Managing Director of Prudential Beneficial.

He added that the subsidiary has been pursuing its market for 20 years in the insurance market in Togo by offering its products to the people. “From 2015 until today, our turnover has increased from less than 3 billion to over 5 billion. This means that we have started to grow in the insurance market in Togo. Our portfolio includes natural and legal persons including teachers, companies, “he said.

He also pointed out that Prudential is the first company to have a large sales force in the market and aims to continue to increase its market share.

“We have a sales force of 600 people, so our ambition is to embrace the entire market and to be present with the populations who increasingly need our services”, indicated Justin Quam Gbadago.

Prudential also aims to expand its activities in several emerging countries. Africa represents a market of 1.5% of the insurance world. We can think that it is not enough and that it is not attractive. However, Prudential felt that there was room for improvement and the group began to expand into Africa. In the years to come, Prudential will set up in other countries”, revealed the managing director.

It should be noted that Prudential will proceed in the coming days with the receipt of the works financed for the benefit of the populations in several localities.

Apart from the headquarters in Lomé, the subsidiary has 8 agencies throughout the national territory, including in Atakpamé, Kara, Dapaong.

Rachel Doubidji

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

