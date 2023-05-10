17th Chemnitz Game Night: Game, Fun and Victory | TUCcurrent

On June 9, 2023, the canteen on Reichenhainer Straße will once again be dedicated to the game night – the organization team is looking for more helpers

The 17th Chemnitz Game Night starts on June 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. Then people who are enthusiastic about gaming meet again on the campus of Chemnitz University of Technology in the canteen at Reichenhainer Straße 55 until after midnight. Admission is free. An app offers support in selecting games and is available free of charge from the Google Play Store. The Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau will provide snacks and drinks in the evening.

There are more than 500 games to choose from

The selection of more than 500 games includes new releases, other award-winning games from the last 30 years and many old and new games from all genres: everything is represented, from the classic that everyone knows to the hottest insider tips. To borrow games free of charge, an ID card is required as a deposit.

The sponsor of the game night is the student council of Chemnitz University of Technology. The event is also supported by the German Games Museum Chemnitz, the Studentenwerk Chemnitz-Zwickau, the university computer center, the Society of Friends of the TU Chemnitz e. V. and numerous game publishers. The first Chemnitz Game Night took place in 2005. At previous events, more than 1,000 participants accepted the invitation to play in a friendly atmosphere.

Helpers wanted

The organization team is still looking for helpers for the set-up and dismantling as well as the game rental. They receive free meals and, if desired, a T-shirt. Registration is binding and takes place online: https://forms.gle/WFAPTaYLrcpg8tXm9. All helpers are asked to appear at the counter in the main room of the canteen 15 minutes before their assignment.

Further information, the link to the app and the possibility to register as a helper find those interested www.spielenacht.de.

(Source: Organizing team of the Chemnitz Game Night)

Mario Steinebach

10.05.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The gives an impression of how they report about the university media review.