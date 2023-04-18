18 gang members are sentenced to 5 decades behind bars for aggravated femicide in Santa Ana

In one of the homicides, the subjects decided to go out looking for an “enemy” to kill.

In June 2014, leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha cliques that committed crimes in different areas of the Cuscatancingo municipality decided to go out looking for and kill “enemies.” That was how, on San Pablo street, they found the victim (rival gang member) identified as Irvin R. who was shot multiple times.

In another case, on March 6, 2015, members of the Cusca Locos Salvatruchos clique intercepted Víctor A., ​​who in his drunken state was asked where he lived. Upon identifying that he was a resident of a neighborhood dominated by a rival gang, he was taken to a farm where they beat him until he was unconscious. The body was found a day later.

For having participated in these two cases of aggravated homicide, the Specialized Sentencing Court C, of ​​San Salvador, sentenced Roberto Antonio Ramírez Sandoval to 60 years in prison.

He also sentenced two accused for aggravated homicide who are absent prisoners, with William Enrique Jiménez González serving a 90-year sentence for three cases; and 30 years in prison for Rafael Alfonso Rodríguez Peña, for one case.

The three aforementioned convicts, together with Emerson Oswaldo Alvarenga Hernández, had decision-making power within the structure, for which reason the Court imposed nine years in prison for the crime of illegal groups.

And for this same crime, César Alejandro Meléndez, Dimas Iván Mejía Torres, Edwin Geovany Fuentes Solís and José Eduardo Ayala Salmerón were sentenced to 5 years in prison, the last two are absent prisoners.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related