18 Killed and 13 Injured in Mass Shooting at Lewiston, Maine: What We Know So Far

Mass Shooting in Lewiston Leaves 18 Dead, Authorities Work to Identify Victims

At least 18 people were killed and 13 others injured in a series of shootings that took place on Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine, according to state Governor Janet Mills. The tragic event has left the community in shock and mourning as authorities try to piece together the details of the incident. So far, eight victims have been identified, while the remaining 10 deceased individuals are yet to be identified.

One of the victims was Tricia Asselin, a 53-year-old woman who worked part-time at Just-In-Time Recreation in Lewiston. Asselin, who was at a local bowling alley when the gunman entered and opened fire, was described by her brother as a brave individual who tried to call 911 before being shot. Her brother, DJ Johnson, spoke to CNN about their close relationship, emphasizing the devastating impact her death has had on her oldest son, who was her world.

Another victim was Joseph Walker, a bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston. Leroy Walker, Joseph’s father and a city councilman in Auburn, Maine, received a call from his youngest son, expressing concern about Joseph’s safety. Leroy Walker and his family spent 14 agonizing hours waiting for news at the hospital, only to be informed of their son’s tragic death. State police revealed that Joseph had attempted to confront the attacker and protect others before he was shot.

Bryan MacFarlane, a 40-year-old member of the local deaf community, also fell victim to the shooting. MacFarlane was participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar and Grille when the incident occurred. His sister, Keri Brooks, shared how the close-knit deaf community had been deeply affected by the loss of not only her brother but also other friends. MacFarlane, who recently moved to Maine, had previously worked as a truck driver and was known for his love of riding motorcycles and his dog named M&M.

As authorities continue their investigation, the community of Lewiston comes together to support the grieving families and honor the memories of those who tragically lost their lives. The impact of this mass shooting will undoubtedly be felt for years to come.

