Home News 18 million euro loan to Ecopol for international expansion
News

18 million euro loan to Ecopol for international expansion

by admin
18 million euro loan to Ecopol for international expansion

A syndicate of banks made up of Crédit Agricole Italia, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit has completed a loan operation for a total amount of 18 million euros in favor of Ecopol, one of the world‘s leading producers of innovative water-soluble films and biodegradable, mainly used in the single-dose household detergents sector. The objective of the operation is to support the internationalization of Made in Italy in the world and enhance its high quality productions. In fact, thanks to the loan, Ecopol, which is already among the top three global operators of biodegradable-water-soluble products in polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), will be able to complete its investment plan with the construction of a new production plant in the United States , establishing itself as the most important operator on the North American market.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the pool of banks, to which UniCredit is added, for the continuous and fundamental support to the growth of Ecopol. The Griffin, Georgia plant is a milestone for us as it will allow us to further accelerate our penetration of the North American market. Our reality demonstrates how through innovation it is possible to combine growth, sustainability and employment”, said Mauro Carbone, CEO and majority shareholder of Ecopol.

Ecopol, founded in 2009, with headquarters in Chiesina Uzzanese (Pistoia), operates through three plants in Italy and abroad and over 130 employees. The company boasts a strong position in the production of films for household cleaning and primary packaging for personal care and cosmetics, as well as in the production of panels, solid surfaces and reinforcing fibers and in water transfer printing. The growth of the company takes the form of a virtuous production chain which, in compliance with ESG principles, aims to minimize the environmental impact, attention proven by the entry into the capital of Ecopol of the alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital, through the Tikehau fund Growth Equity II, with a 38% stake.

See also  Gambling, the law changes in Calabria: they can stay open for 15 hours. CEI and associations: "It's a scandal, the mafias are being favored"

You may also like

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches,...

Milan stock exchange falls sharply, banks’ sell-off resumes...

Devotion and miracles granted led him to interpret...

FARC dissidents displace ex-combatants

Amnesty International demands the immediate release of PPA...

Video: landslide on Vía La Plata

The population data of 15 provinces in the...

US Treasuries are reviewing financial sector exposure to...

Press review of Wednesday March 15, 2023: The...

They denounce MinJusticia for the death of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy