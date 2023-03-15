A syndicate of banks made up of Crédit Agricole Italia, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit has completed a loan operation for a total amount of 18 million euros in favor of Ecopol, one of the world‘s leading producers of innovative water-soluble films and biodegradable, mainly used in the single-dose household detergents sector. The objective of the operation is to support the internationalization of Made in Italy in the world and enhance its high quality productions. In fact, thanks to the loan, Ecopol, which is already among the top three global operators of biodegradable-water-soluble products in polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), will be able to complete its investment plan with the construction of a new production plant in the United States , establishing itself as the most important operator on the North American market.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the pool of banks, to which UniCredit is added, for the continuous and fundamental support to the growth of Ecopol. The Griffin, Georgia plant is a milestone for us as it will allow us to further accelerate our penetration of the North American market. Our reality demonstrates how through innovation it is possible to combine growth, sustainability and employment”, said Mauro Carbone, CEO and majority shareholder of Ecopol.

Ecopol, founded in 2009, with headquarters in Chiesina Uzzanese (Pistoia), operates through three plants in Italy and abroad and over 130 employees. The company boasts a strong position in the production of films for household cleaning and primary packaging for personal care and cosmetics, as well as in the production of panels, solid surfaces and reinforcing fibers and in water transfer printing. The growth of the company takes the form of a virtuous production chain which, in compliance with ESG principles, aims to minimize the environmental impact, attention proven by the entry into the capital of Ecopol of the alternative asset manager Tikehau Capital, through the Tikehau fund Growth Equity II, with a 38% stake.