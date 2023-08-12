18-month-old boy falls while being breastfed by his mother, is in a coma

Terrible accident in the province of Cremona: 18-month-old boy falls while being breastfed by his mother and goes into a coma.

Of Ilaria Minucci Published on August 12, 2023

He falls while being nursed by and violently hits his head on the ground: so a 18-month-old boy ended up in a coma. The dramatic event took place in the Cremona area.

18-month-old boy falls while being breastfed by his mother: he is in a coma

L’feeding time it is one of the most intimate and intense moments that bind mother and child after childbirth. A moment that for a woman and her child, however, suddenly turned into tragedy. In fact, in a town located in the province of Cremona, an 18-month-old boy freed himself from the grip of his mother who was breastfeeding him and ended up on the ground, banging his head hard.

The little one was immediately rescued and rushed by air ambulance to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo where he was hospitalized in reserved prognosis and is struggling between life and death.

Investigations in progress: collected the testimonies of those present

About the accident that ended up the kid in comathe carabinieri are investigating who, after the report of the parents of the child, have collected the testimonials of three people who were at home with the woman, as per practice.

In consideration of the first checks carried out, it seems that the mother was breastfeeding her child while sitting on the scaleat home when the child suddenly got nervous, starting to squirm. Escaping his mother’s arms, he fell and hit his head on one of the steps.