In the department of Huila, different strategies are being carried out by the National Police, such as the Hunter Plan, which results in 18 people being captured for different crimes that afflict the region, leaving them at the disposal of the respective authority. competent court.

The operations that aim to mitigate crimes in Huila took place in the municipality of Guadalupe, the town center of Gallardo and the municipality of Acevedo, where talks were given to children and adolescents, accompanied by parents to emphasize the importance of the prevention of high-impact crimes that put the lives and well-being of minors at risk.

Within the balance, the Transit and Transportation section highlights the seizure of approximately 750 kilos of marijuana in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Agrado. Likewise, the Huila Police managed to recover three motorcycles and two vehicles and six firearms were removed from the streets to prevent the commission of homicides.

On the other hand, a subject residing in the municipality of Suaza was captured for abusive sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, who took advantage of a mother’s carelessness to inappropriately touch a 10-year-old girl, the subject was left to available to the Attorney General of the Nation.

Finally, the balance indicates that the circulation of bladed weapons and drugs was avoided in the different operational actions that were carried out in the 33 municipalities under the jurisdiction of this unit.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, indicated that these captures were thanks to the actions carried out by the uniformed officers of the police unit and that they were planned for the execution of the same, he also indicated that the gigantic discovery of marijuana it was thanks to joint operational actions with the national army.