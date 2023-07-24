18 years of maturation of identity with wine in Colombia

Expovinos, the largest and most important wine fair in Latin America aimed at the consumercomes of age: 18 years.

It is the maturity of an event that transformed the culture of wine and its market and opened the doors of this thousand-year-old drink to all Colombians.

“It’s 18 years of promoting wine culture in Colombia, taking it from an occasional celebration to a gourmet complement on the table in our homes. The increase in per capita consumption of wine in Colombia has gone from 0.3 liters in 2006 to 0.9 liters in 2023. The fair has also grown. In the first edition of Expovinos in 2006, which was held in Plaza Mayor Medellín, we had an exhibition area of ​​4,000 square meters. This year in Corferias we will be with 22 thousand square meters, almost six times more than the space of the first Expovinos fair. Likewise, we went from 7,000 glasses sold in 2006 to 35,000 in 2022,” said Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno, president of Grupo Éxito.

“As simple as enjoying a wine” is the central theme of the 2023 edition of Expovinos focused on the beauty, simplicity and originality of wine and on drinking it without complications, always emphasizing the responsible consumption of this ancient drink.

Colombia

For the first edition of Expovinos 2006, per capita wine consumption in Colombia barely reached 0.3 liters; In the 2018 version, the figure of 0.75 liters per year was reached and by 2023 it will reach 0.9 liters per person per year, with a growth of 300% from the first Expovinos to today.

This growth and the potential to continue rising has made Colombia an emerging country in the world wine market with a record of 330 million dollars a year and 43 million bottles sold.

By region, and within Grupo Éxito’s statistics, Bogotá is the Colombian city that consumes the most wine with 47%, followed by Medellín with 29%, the Caribbean Coast with 11% and Cali with 6% and Eje Cafetero, Santanderes and Boyacá with 7%.

The preferences of Colombians are 62% for red wines, 18% for white wines, 11% for sparkling wines and 7% for rosés.

By origin, more than 70% of the market for wines sold in Colombia come from Chile and Argentina.

Also read: The second-hand clothing business grows

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

