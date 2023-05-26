180 DNA samples taken in the Claudia Ruf murder – Rhineland – News

Suspicious car from Recklinghausen district

The homicide commission is following a witness observation, according to which a car from the Recklinghausen district could be connected to the crime. On the day the schoolgirl was kidnapped, the witness only noticed fragments of the number plate on the suspect car. After RE- there could have been the letter combination DB or BD, then the number 146.

Recklinghausen and Grevenbroich, where Claudia lived with her parents, are about 70 kilometers apart as the crow flies. The homicide commission is particularly interested in drivers from the Recklinghausen district who had a connection to Grevenbroich-Hemmerden at the time. References to such persons are also requested and valuable regardless of the license plate number.

Already 2019 DNA mass tests

Eleven-year-old Claudia Ruf was kidnapped on May 11, 1996 in Grevenbroich-Hemmerden, sexually abused and two days later found dead on a dirt road in Euskirchen, 70 kilometers to the south.

DNA was found on the girl’s body, which may have come from the perpetrator. Murder investigators had already reopened the case in 2019: a complex DNA mass investigation for which more than 2,000 DNA samples were taken and analyzed. At that time, however, the tests had not brought any suspects to light.

