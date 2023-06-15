1800 MILLION ONLY IN FOOD ??? « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Redaction) In November 2022, the mayor of Ciudad del Este, Miguel Prieto Vallejos, awarded the purchase of food for about 1,000 million guaraníes for this year, he said it was for the Municipal Food Processing Plant, for baskets basic baskets in 2023. Now begins a process to buy food for about 800 million guaraníes, basic baskets. And at the same time, he organizes a San Juan party to gather food. What is happening in the commune?

Prieto asked the councilors to authorize the call for bids for the acquisition of food products for basic basket, municipal nursery, mechanical cow and municipal school worth 799,898,396 guaraníes.

Already in November 2022, the communal chief awarded Eugenio Torres Zaracho’s El Distribuidor SRL for nearly 1,000 million guaraníes. The products are for the mechanical cow, for basic baskets, municipal nurseries. For the entire year 2023.

But now again he asks that more food be bought for about 800 million guaraníes for the same objectives and also for the courses of the Municipal School of Art and Craft, which is minimal.

The creeping councilors are sure to approve the request of their “boss” Mayor Prieto without objection. This is the way of governing the Clan Prieto (Yo Creo) in Ciudad del Este.

As you can see they are 1.8 billion guaraníes for food. This means that they are 150 million guaraníes per month.

But the mayor Prieto now organizes a San Juan party to gather food. For each stand, interested persons must bring 34 kilos of products and two liters of oil.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that there’s something nauseating about all of this. It is a scheme to steal tax money from Ciudad del Este taxpayers and to top it off with food for the vulnerable.

You have to be quite corrupt to use the purchase of food for the vulnerable and make deals

