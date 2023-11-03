181 Cases Filed and Investigated in Special Law Enforcement Action for River and Lake Safety Protection in Our Province

Provincial Department of Water Resources Files 181 Cases for River and Lake Safety Protection

November 3, 2023 – In a recent development, it has been reported that the Provincial Department of Water Resources has filed and investigated 181 cases under the special law enforcement action for the safety protection of rivers and lakes in our province. This significant step towards safeguarding our precious water bodies comes after months of dedicated efforts by water administrative departments at all levels.

Since the launch of the special law enforcement action in June, the province has witnessed the combined efforts of water administrative departments, the public, procuratorate, law enforcement agencies, and other relevant departments. A total of 5,880 law enforcement officers have been deployed to patrol approximately 56,000 kilometers of rivers. As a result, 400 different issues have been identified, leading to the filing of 181 cases for further investigation.

The success of these special law enforcement actions can be attributed to the comprehensive work plan formulated by the water conservancy department in collaboration with the Provincial High Court, the Provincial Procuratorate, the Provincial Public Security Department, and the Provincial Department of Justice. The plan focuses on key areas and crucial links, aiming to crack down on illegal and criminal activities such as encroachment on rivers and lakes, hindering flood safety, damaging water projects, illegal sand mining, illegal water abstraction, and artificial soil erosion. The ultimate goal is to promote the harmonious coexistence of humans and water and create happy rivers and lakes.

Over the past two years, the water conservancy industry in our province has intensified joint law enforcement efforts. Collaborating with public prosecutors, prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, and various departments, the industry has established cross-regional linkage and cross-department joint mechanisms for water administrative law enforcement. This has facilitated enhanced coordination between water administrative law enforcement and criminal justice processes. With the initiation of 26 documents related to cooperation with the Procuratorate and public interest litigation, the province has actively improved multi-department joint water control in accordance with the law.

The ongoing special law enforcement operations for river and lake safety protection are set to continue until the end of December. By then, it is expected that further progress will be made in ensuring the well-being of our rivers and lakes.

Source: Liaoning Daily

