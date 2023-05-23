1818 grams of gold worth Rs 1 crore 13 lakh was seized from the possession of three passengers coming from Riyadh at Hyderabad Airport.

From the possession of three passengers coming from Riyadh at Hyderabad Airport

One crore 13 lakhs Worth Rs 1818 grams Sona recording, more current research

Hyderabad: 23/May (sahrnews.com)

Hyderabad K Rajiv Gandhi International Airport RGIA# (Shamsabad Airport) Due to the vigilance of the officials of the Customs Department, the seizure of gold worth crores of rupees and other prohibited goods is still going on.

May 18 In the morning of , officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department seized a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. 1,761Gram of pure gold was seized. According to customs officials, the total value of this seized gold One crore 10 lakh 6 thousand 250 It was Rs. Later this Passenger Customs Act 1962 He was arrested with the seized gold under s.

Five days after this incident today May 23 On the morning of 2018, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, seized a large amount of gold from the possession of three passengers coming from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), which was hidden in the shoes of these three passengers after making a paste.

According to the information of Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport today May 23At 7.30 am on Tuesday morning, based on passenger profiling, officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs intercepted three male passengers from Riyadh on flight no. XY-325 was reached by

When the three passengers were stopped and searched by officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, gold hidden in the form of paste was found in their shoes, the net weight of which was Rs. 1,818.98 grams According to the officials, the total value of this gold is One crore 13 lakh 13 thousand 558 (1,13,13,558) which was confiscated is Rs.

According to officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the three passengers who were detained belong to Uttar Pradesh and further investigation is underway.

