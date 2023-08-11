187 generals and admirals were appointed to their posts in the Turkish Armed Forces – Current News

Land Forces Command119 generals from the Navy, 30 admirals from the Naval Forces Command, Air Force Command38 generals were appointed from

Official newspaperAccording to the Land Forces Command General Appointment List published in General İrfan Özsert General Staff 2nd Chairman, Gen. Kemal New Aegean Army Command (Intibak), Lieutenant General Veli Tarakcı 3rd Army Command, Lieutenant General Levent Ergün Land Forces Command Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Metin Tokel 2nd Army Command’ Lieutenant General Zorlu Topaloğlu was appointed to the Land Forces Training and Doctrine Command, Lieutenant General Sezai Öztürk to the 3rd Corps Command, Major General Muammer Alper to the 5th Corps Command, and Major General Tevfik Algan to the 9th Corps Command.

According to the list, Major General Burhan Aktas to the Chief of Staff of the General Staff, Brigadier General Sait Cengiz Özsoy General Staff MEBS and was appointed to the Cyber ​​Defense Command.

According to the Admiral Appointment List of the Naval Forces Command, Vice Admiral İbrahim Özdem Koçer was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command, and Rear Admiral Mustafa Kaya was appointed as the Mine Squadron Command.

Rear admiral Mehmet Savaş Eser Naval Air CommanderRear Admiral Mustafa Bicen whereas Dardanelles Strait Commander will serve as

Air Force Command General Appointment List’Accordingly, General İsmail Güneykaya was assigned to the Combat Air Force Command, Lieutenant General Erdoğan Gür Air Training Command, Major General Ergin Dinç Air Force Academy Command, Major General Ali Özmen Air Defense Command, Major General Kemal Turan Air Force Command Operations Presidency. was appointed to.

