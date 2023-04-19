18,750 CASES REPORTED IN ONE YEAR « cde News

NATIONALS (Special envoy) Cases of robberies and thefts, from those called “bagatellarios” (they do not exceed costs of 900,000 guaraníes), to those of medium and large size, plague the entire country and the numbers are already reaching the edges of an epidemic.

The prosecutor’s report on these crime items indicates that, from March 2022 to March this year, 14,000 complaints of simple and aggravated theft have been reported, constituting the highest peak in recent decades, in terms of a short period of time. it means. In the segment of robberies and aggravated robberies, meanwhile, the figure rises to 4,750 cases.

A striking detail is the exponential growth of those of a household nature, in which it is mentioned that, in recent months, the reports of private homes, where the stolen objects are of all kinds, have been exponential.

Another significant aspect in the robbery and theft segments is that of cell phones. The records of the Police and Prosecutor’s Office maintain an average of between 350 to 400 mobile devices per month, which in the last year meant a total of 5,000 stolen cell phones.

Although they have not yet issued comments on the probable causes of the triggering of episodes, unofficially, the Police attribute it to the significant increase in the number of crack addicts, which, as is known, pushes its consumers to steal any type of goods , in an effort to get resources to buy drugs.

