A total of 188 women leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated in Colombia since the signing of the 2016 peace agreement, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) reported on Wednesday.

“We found that violence against women also affects our political position in the territory despite the fact that we are directing economic, social and other processes,” denounced an indigenous leader from Cauca, who asked to remain anonymous and indicated that they are being “invisible » and «courts».

Regarding the most affected social sectors, Indepaz pointed out that indigenous, peasant and civic women represent more than half of those murdered in the period between November 24, 2016 and March 7, 2023.

According to the data collected by this organization, which has a violence observatory, the departments of the country where the highest number of cases of women leaders and human rights defenders are concentrated are Cauca with 40 cases, Nariño with 23, Antioquia with 21, Valle del Cauca with 11 and Putumayo with 10.

ATTACK AT DOORS OF 8M

At the gates of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, the governor of the indigenous council of El Vergel -in the northwest of the department of Huila-, Ana Teresa Manjarrés was the victim of an attack by armed men who incinerated her home and the vehicle assigned by the National Protection Unit (UNP) for their safety due to the constant threats against them.

The leader was transferred by the Police to a medical center to receive attention and evaluation, after the attack perpetrated this Tuesday from which she escaped unharmed along with her husband, daughter and escort, according to the authorities.

For her part, the senator of the Special Indigenous District, Aida Quilcué, demanded that the national government, the UNP and competent institutions “address this situation and not violate the rights of the communities in the territories.”

LEADERS WHO ARE NO LONGER

Despite the signing of the Peace agreement in 2016, the Indepaz report indicates that since that date, 188 murders of women who exercise leadership have been registered.

Among the victims is Sandra Liliana Peña, the indigenous governor and environmental leader of a reservation in the troubled Colombian department of Cauca (southwest) who was assassinated on April 20, 2021 by armed men who later fled.

Peña was a defender of the environment, territory and peace, linked to processes of manual eradication of coca crops that abound in that region.

The authority of the Nasa people was buried one day after the indigenous community of Cauca began a peaceful march in his memory.

On the other hand, the leader linked to the Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation of Valle del Cauca (Indervalle) Sandra Patricia Montenegro was attacked with five shots in the municipality of Palmira, while she was teaching underage students.

During the attack, which occurred on September 3, 2022, his students sought refuge to protect their lives. However, the teacher was unable to protect herself from the shots, so she was taken to a medical center where she died hours later.

These are some of the names of murdered women in Colombia who have led important social and political struggles, and their work is essential in building a more just and equitable society.