18th National Congress of Trade Unions of China Opens to Build a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation

The 18th National Congress of Trade Unions of China has officially commenced at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Prominent party and state leaders including Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi attended the event to extend their congratulations. Cai Qi, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony.

The atmosphere at the Great Hall of the People was warm and welcoming. The “18th National Congress of Chinese Trade Unions” logo adorned the podium, while the trade union emblem, symbolizing unity among Chinese trade unions and the working class, shone brightly in the center of the background. The slogans “Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” and “Promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” were displayed prominently on giant banners.

Representatives from various sectors and more than 50 specially invited individuals attended the conference, carrying the responsibility of representing millions of workers.

At 10 a.m., Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, arrived at the venue, receiving warm applause from the audience.

Wang Dongming, the executive chairman of the presidium, announced the opening of the conference, and everyone stood up to sing the national anthem.

In his speech titled “Strive to Write a Magnificent Chapter of Our Working Class’ Devotion to the Construction of a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation,” Cai Qi expressed warm congratulations on the convening of the conference and extended greetings to workers and trade union cadres across the nation.

Cai Qi emphasized the important role played by the working class in promoting the country’s development under the leadership of the Party Central Committee. He acknowledged the efforts of trade unions in following the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, strengthening party building, and mobilizing employees to contribute to the nation’s development.

Highlighting the central task established at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Cai Qi called on the working class to maintain their loyalty and reliability, embody the spirit of the times through excellent skills, and demonstrate unity and perseverance. He urged trade unions at all levels to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought, fulfill their responsibilities to serve employees, and actively contribute to the country’s development.

Adong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League Central Committee, and Miao Hua, member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, also sent congratulatory messages to the conference on behalf of people’s organizations and the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force.

Following the speeches, Wang Dongming presented a report entitled “Using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the Guide to Organize and Mobilize Hundreds of Workers to Strive for United to Build a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation.” The report focused on the development of the labor movement in China, emphasized the importance of following Xi Jinping Thought, and outlined the main work for the next five years.

During the conference, representatives were given written reports on the “Constitution of Chinese Trade Unions (Amendment)”, the “Financial Work Report of the 17th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions”, and the “Work Report of the 17th Fund Review Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions” for review.

High-ranking officials from various governmental bodies and organizations attended the meeting, along with representatives from democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and employees from different sectors in Beijing.

