Less than 24 hours before the Super Bowl is played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, the cheapest ticket for the game that will be played this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona, USA) costs 4,103 dollars (equivalent to 19 million 603 thousand 026 Colombian pesos).

That is the figure that appears this Saturday on StubHub, a reference portal for ticket resale in the US.

The ticket, corresponding to one of the upper corners of the stadium, costs $3,035, but to that must be added more than $1,060 in management fees.

StubHub claims on its website that, on average, its customers have paid $5,678 per ticket for a Super Bowl ticket, not counting management fees and other extra charges.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this season’s MVP and who seems to have recovered from his ankle problems, the Chiefs will play their third Super Bowl in four years and try to repeat the success of 2020, when they took the ring.

For their part, the Eagles of young quarterback Jalen Hurts will seek the second NFL title for the Philadelphia franchise after the 2018 triumph with which they inaugurated their record.

