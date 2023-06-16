19 high-quality merchants from Hualien participated in the Taipei International Food Show

The Taipei International Food Fair kicked off at the Nangang Exhibition Hall. The Agriculture Bureau of the Hualien County Government joined hands with 19 high-quality local manufacturers to make an appearance, bringing a food feast of local Hualien agricultural products to the audience. Under the leadership of Chen Shuwen, Director of Agriculture, the Hualien County Government displayed Hualien’s unique mountain and sea specialties with the theme of “here, spend some food”.

The 19 local high-quality manufacturers carefully selected by the Hualien County Government cover everything, including Bitter Melon Drink from Asakusa Hall, Xinwei Soy Sauce Food Factory, Ami Mochi, Fengzhixiang, Golden Clam Essence from Lichuan Fishing Farm, Fengxing Cake Shop, Miyouba , Princess Coffee, Bitter Tea Oil carefully selected by Dongyi, Jiuyiqi Farm, Erjie Rice Shop, Happy Events in Huatian, Wenboli Cinnamon, Qingsheng Bee Farm, Wendan Dessert from Wendan Fuxing, Organic Tea from Qingfeng Tea Shop, Green Dot Winery and God-sent grain source, etc. After tasting these selected specialties, your taste buds will be immersed in the sweet but not greasy taste, leaving a good taste memory. In addition, there are various souvenirs full of Hualien’s enthusiasm, such as sulfur-free daylilies, Hualien coffee, bitter tea oil, and Hualien potatoes, waiting for you to explore.

Hualien County Mayor Xu Zhenwei said that the purpose of Hualien County’s participation in the Taipei International Food Show is to inject new vitality and new atmosphere into the local agricultural industry in Hualien. This exhibition will bring Hualien’s organic and healthy agricultural products out of Hualien, and bring Hualien’s delicacies to food lovers around the world.

Xu Zhenwei emphasized that this is not only an excellent opportunity for Hualien to go out of the world, but also for the world to enter Hualien. Hualien County, with its unique and pure mountain and sea beauty, gave birth to healthy and delicious food experience for the people, and made important contributions to Taiwan’s agricultural development.

“Princess Coffee” won the Gold Medal Award in the first Hualien County Specialty Coffee Evaluation.Photo/Provided by Hualien County Government

During the exhibition period, the Hualien Pavilion will be held on the fourth floor of Nangang Exhibition Hall II. The exhibition will be held from June 14th to 17th, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm every day. In addition to displaying a variety of local agricultural products, there are also well-designed cooking shows and interesting DIY activities on site, allowing the public to learn simple cooking skills and handicrafts, and easily make delicious dishes. In addition, there are activities such as full-value gifts and lucky draws to bring more surprises and benefits to consumers.

Chen Shuwen, Director of Agriculture, said that with the guidance and assistance of the county government, participating in this food exhibition aims to jointly create business opportunities in the international market and build Hualien’s brand image of high-quality agricultural products. Through this exhibition platform, Hualien’s agricultural industry will be more widely exposed and connected with the international market, opening up greater business opportunities for Hualien’s agricultural products.

“Princess Coffee” attracts foreign buyers to taste it on the spot.Photo/Provided by Hualien County Government

Chen Shuwen appeals to food lovers and gourmets who love to visit the exhibition, not to miss this rare opportunity to taste the unique charm of local agricultural products in Hualien. In the exhibition, you will have the opportunity to personally experience Hualien’s mountain and sea style, and taste the high-quality ingredients bred by nature. Hualien’s local agricultural products are famous for their freshness, healthiness and unique flavor, which will definitely bring unparalleled enjoyment to your taste buds.

917 Farm is located in Chike Mountain, Yuli, Hualien. It is a couple who originally lived in the city. In order to welcome the upcoming child, they chose to return to their hometown Hualien to live and create an ideal living and educational environment for them. The name 917 is taken from the birth time of the child at 9:17, which built a home, a farm, and a brand.

“Tianci Grain Source” won the Gold Award of the 2019 Hualien Top 100 Companion Gifts.Photo/Provided by Hualien County Government

The proprietress Huang Yixuan said that the golden needles of 917 Farm are harvested from the fresh buds of golden needles that are directly dried with firewood and baked at low temperature for 3 days. Their care is definitely visible to consumers, and no sulfur dioxide is added. In addition to the production and sales experience of firewood-fired sulfur-free daylily, 917 Farm also uses natural plants to communicate with consumers through organic coffee, organic dried roselle, and chrysanthemum.

The “Tianci Grain Source”, which has been shortlisted for the highest honor of the Council of Agriculture for three consecutive years, has a total organic verification area of ​​nearly 35 hectares. The rice area is located in Taiwan’s first organic village – Luoshan Village, and also includes the Hakka village – Yongfeng The village and Fengnan Village with aboriginal culture have natural and cultural landscapes of water terraces, coupled with independent water sources and natural barriers, the soil is dark black, rich in organic matter, and the pure and good water flowing through the medical stone mining area has given birth to the Good rice, a gift from God.

“Migration” Qixingtan bonito pine gift box.Photo/Provided by Hualien County Government

Liao Yuanzhang, the third-generation successor of Wuhe “Princess Coffee”, which has a history of 100 years, said that the Wuhe terrace in Ruisui is a unique growing environment for coffee, which is why it can produce “coastal island” coffee with a distinct fruity aroma similar to the Hawaiian Islands , and the aroma, color, quality, and taste of coffee beans are top-notch.

Liao Yuanzhang pointed out that in addition to coffee planted by the family’s natural farming method, there is also the only princess cicada tea in the world with a unique flavor. After being sucked by a small green leafhopper, it exudes a fruity and honey fragrance. Caffeine, only those who dare to drink it can be recommended to consumers.

Chen Shuwen, the director of the agricultural department who led the north to participate in the exhibition, also cared for the merchants to take care of their babies.Photo/Provided by Hualien County Government

“Migrating Bar” is a FISH BAR located in Chihsingtan, Hualien. The frozen fresh catches are delivered directly from the factory with fixed fishing nets. It provides fish dishes and experiences the different scenery of Chihsingtan. Fresh fish is caught and experienced in the fixed fishing grounds. Eat healthy and you can see it. source of fish. Huang Wenqi, the founder, said that the Fish Bar fish-eating education experience base is located in Chihsingtan Bay, Hualien, on the second floor of the Chihsingtan Visitor Center. From here, you can have a panoramic view of the bay, and it is the venue for fish-eating education experience activities. It is also a base for making reservations to provide simple catering services and to learn about the history and industry of the local fishing village. Travelers are welcome to migrate together!

The post Hualien 19 high-quality merchants participated in the Taipei International Food Fair appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

