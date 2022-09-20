

19 science and technology enterprises jointly carry out National Science Popularization Day activities in Tongzhou District, Beijing



“I announce ‘Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Science Popularization to the Future’ Tongzhou District National Science Popularization Day home event and the opening of the 2022 Tongzhou District Science Popularization Cultural and Tourism Festival!” On the morning of September 17, at the Cultural Square of Xiji Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing, with With the announcement by Chen Jianghua, Deputy Secretary of the Tongzhou District Party Committee and Minister of the Organization Department and the warm applause at the event site, the main event of the National Science Popularization Day in Tongzhou District and the 2022 Tongzhou District Science Popularization Cultural Tourism Festival officially kicked off.

The theme of this year’s event is “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Science Popularization to the Future”, with the main purpose of promoting the spirit of science, popularizing scientific knowledge, and disseminating scientific ideas. “Cultural Tourism” characteristic brand, combined with interactive exhibition items such as medical and health science popularization, public safety science popularization, cutting-edge technology experience, civilized practice experience, anti-fraud lectures, anti-cult propaganda, etc., will provide a wonderful and interesting science popularization cultural tourism event for the citizens of the district . 19 high-tech enterprises “fight” on the same stage to demonstrate the strength of science and technology to benefit the people

At the event site, members of the City of Science and Technology Museum and high-tech enterprises from Tongzhou District brought a variety of scientific and technological resources to the citizens, focusing on scientific thinking, robotics, artificial intelligence, medical health and other fields, so that citizens can deeply perceive Tech glamour.

At the event site, consultations on the use of intelligent technology were also provided to the elderly, and free medical consultations were provided to provide residents with services such as blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, and oral consultation. Multi-level popular science activities have enhanced residents’ sense of experience. In addition to participating in the exhibits prepared by companies with a sense of science and technology, citizens can also scan the code to participate in the “2022 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Citizens’ Science Quality Competition” by participating in online competitions.

It is understood that this year’s Tongzhou District National Science Popularization Day main event and the 2022 Tongzhou District Science Popularization Cultural Tourism Festival series of activities lasted for two weeks and will continue until September 30. It will be divided into two parts: the main venue and the branch venue.

Jin Wenling, chairman of Tongzhou District Science and Technology Association, introduced that during this “National Science Popularization Day”, Tianjin Wuqing and Hebei Langfang Science and Technology Association will be invited to organize science and technology enterprises to participate in Tongzhou District Farmers Harvest Festival and Farmers Art Festival popular science activities; organize Metaverse Industry Development forum seminars and smart city development academic exchange activities; cooperate with Beijing Energy Society to carry out dual-carbon economy research and seminars. Organize 17 popular science demonstration bases and technology companies to carry out 25 activities around smart life, free health clinics, rural revitalization, and green development. Integrating science, culture and tourism projects, launching two boutique tourism routes in Tongzhou District through live broadcast, organically integrating various elements of popular science cultural tourism, and giving science popularization activities stronger attraction and vitality. Wang Dongsheng, member of the party group and deputy director of Tongzhou District Culture and Tourism Bureau, introduced that in 2022, the Tongzhou District Science Popularization Cultural Tourism Festival will carry out a series of activities in branch venues and a new era of civilized practice volunteer science popularization activities carried out in popular science venues. Integrate the two high-quality popular science cultural tourism routes of the route and the canal riding tour to form a demonstration and driving effect of “popular science + culture + tourism”, so as to create a famous brand of Tongzhou District Cultural Tourism Festival.

